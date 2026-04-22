Ex-EPL Champions, Leicester City Relegated To League One

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Former Premier League champions Leicester City have been condemned to League One just 10 years on from their Premier League title win, with back-to-back relegations for the Foxes confirmed after they drew with promotion-chasing Hull City on a subdued night at King Power Stadium.

Dropping into the third tier for just the second time in their 142-year history completes an unwanted full-circle for the East Midlands club, as their 5,000-1 success of 2016 came just seven years after they ended a one-year stay in League One.

Leicester needed to beat Hull to give themselves any chance of survival but, rather than rattle the Tigers in the first half, they gifted the visitors the opener – with a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Asmir Begovic finding Liam Millar – who kept his cool to finish.

A second-half Jordan James penalty, after Abdul Fatawu was brought down by Lewis Koumas, restored a sense of belief for the Foxes before Luke Thomas’ close-range volley had the previously dispirited crowd in raptures.

Those feelings of hope were dealt an ultimately shattering blow when Oli McBurnie slammed home the Tigers’ leveller, although Leicester pressed on in search of late salvation with Patson Daka hitting the woodwork, Aaron Ramsey squandering chances and Thomas having a stoppage-time effort blocked by Semi Ajayi.

Hull pushed for a winner themselves but had to settle for a draw that means they drop out of the play-off places on goal difference.

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When the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League for the second time in three seasons last year, Hull were hit with a transfer embargo after narrowly avoiding dropping out of the Championship.

Relying on free agents and loan recruits, head coach Sergej Jakirovic has got the Tigers pushing hard to end their nine-year Premier League absence – one which also took them all the way down to League One in 2020.

Leicester have had to deal with a more severe punishment this season, having been docked six points for historical spending breaches, but not even a full complement of points would get them out of the drop zone at this stage.

There were jeers around the ground when relegation was confirmed at full-time, when 10 years ago it was Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli that provided the iconic soundtrack to Leicester City’s previously unfathomable Premier League title win as he sang Nessun dorma and Time to Say Goodbye during the club’s trophy celebrations.