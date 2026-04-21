Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Keeps Naval Blockade In Place

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U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered an extension of the fragile ceasefire with Iran, keeping American forces on high alert and the naval blockade of Iranian ports fully active until Tehran submits a single, unified proposal and talks reach a conclusion.

In a post on Truth Social issued late Tuesday, Trump cited Iran’s “seriously fractured” leadership and a direct request from Pakistan’s top military and civilian officials as the reasons for the move. He stated that the pause in hostilities would remain in effect while Iranian representatives work out their position, stressing that US troops must “remain ready and able” in the meantime.

The decision comes amid stalled mediation efforts led by Pakistan, where hopes for face-to-face talks in Islamabad this week have collapsed. Pakistani leaders had urged both sides to extend the truce to allow diplomacy to catch up.

The broader conflict, which erupted before late February, has seen U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and a sustained American blockade aimed at choking off support for Tehran. Ceasefire deadlines have shifted several times, creating confusion even inside the White House, according to officials.

United Nations diplomats have repeatedly called for the truce to be prolonged beyond the latest midnight deadline and for immediate negotiations to prevent renewed fighting. Iran, for its part, has so far refused to negotiate “under the shadow of threats” and has given no clear signal on whether it will send a delegation.

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Regional fallout continues, with shipping attacks in the Gulf leaving thousands of sailors stranded and Iranian commanders warning that any further escalation could endanger oil facilities across the Middle East.

Trump’s latest announcement keeps the door open for talks while signalling that Washington will not ease military pressure until Iran presents a coherent negotiating position. No new timeline for the extended ceasefire was provided.