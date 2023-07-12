Otti Appoints Singer J. Martins as SA

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Alex Otti has appointed Nigerian singer Martins Okechukwu Justice otherwise known as J. Martins as his Special Assistant on Entertainment and Tourism

The singer made this known on his Twitter account on Wednesday morning when he tweeted:

“Got up early at 3 am with multiple calls and congratulations messages.

“I have been appointed as SA on Entertainment & Tourism To Abia State Governor. God Bless His Excellency Dr Alex Otti ( OFR ). God Bless Abia State. God Bless Nigeria. @alexottiofr”.

The appointment is effective immediately, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko.