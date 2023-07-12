NECO Releases 2023 Common Entrance Exam Results, 76 Students Record Highest Score

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of this year’s National Common Entrance Examination.

Advertisement

The Registrar of NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, presented the results to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, David Adejo on Wednesday in Abuja.

The examination was held on Saturday 3rd

June 2023 in Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Togo respectively with 69,829 pupils sitting for the exams out of 72,865 who registered.

NECO conducts the examinations every year on behalf of the Education Ministry for Nigerian students seeking admission into any of the 110 unity schools in the country.

Speaking after receiving the results, Adejo said the number of registered candidates this year surpassed that of last year by 1,127.

“It is with immense gratitude to God, and a deep sense of fulfillment that we have gathered here today to witness the formal release of the results of the year 2023 National Common Entrance Examination.

Advertisement

“I am pleased to present the following major highlights: A total of seventy-two thousand, eight hundred and sixty five (72,865) pupils registered compared to 71,738 for 2022 with Lagos State having the highest number of 18,644 and Taraba with the lowest of 102,” he said.

He added that female registrants this year surpassed the male and that 76 pupils recorded the highest score of 203.

“With 38,801 female registrants against 34,064 males, we are making progress with bridging the gender parity.

“Sixty nine thousand, eight hundred and twenty-nine (69,829) pupils sat for the examination; three thousand and thirty-six (3,036) pupils were absent, seventy-six (76) pupils had the highest score of 203.

“The lowest score was 01 mark and this was scored by six (6) pupils,” he said.

Advertisement

He commended everyone involved who made the examinations a success.

“I would like to thank everybody that has contributed to making this day possible, starting from the management and staff of the National Examinations Council (NECO), the examination monitors, markers, and of course the Press men who were with us during one of the monitoring and are with us today. The conduct of the exam was hitch-free which indicates that NECO is improving in its delivery of its examinations.

“The admission criteria for selection of qualified candidates into Federal Unity Colleges remain the same and are 60% Merit; 30% Equality of State; 10% Exigency,” he said.

He added that although the unity schools are facing challenges in teaching quality, feeding, and infrastructure, the government is working to improve those shortcomings.

He urged the governments of Adamawa, Bayelsa, and Kebbi to register more pupils for the exam while thanking the government of Zamfara for improving its number of registrants this year.

“Although we are currently facing challenges of infrastructural development, feeding, and teacher quality, I want to assure you that the Federal government is doing its best to ensure better conditions for effective teaching and learning in our schools.

Advertisement

I will like to use this opportunity to appreciate the Governor of Zamfara state for the appreciable increase in registrants from 1,000+ to 2,091 and his current efforts to offset the debts owed NECO. I also want to urge Adamawa, Bayelsa, and Kebbi to register more pupils for the NCEE.