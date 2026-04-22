Otti Begins 1,200 Housing Units In Umuahia, Lauds FG Collaboration

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Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has begun the construction of at least 1,200 housing units under the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Renewed Hope Housing Project in Umuahia, the state capital.

The initiative is a joint venture between the Federal Government, through the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), and the Abia State Government, designed to increase the availability of affordable housing for residents. With the groundbreaking, Abia became the first state in the South-East and among the first five states nationwide to collaborate with the Federal Government under President Tinubu on the project.

Speaking at the ceremony held on Tuesday, at the project site along Ubani–Uzuakoli Road in Umuahia North Local Government Area, Governor Otti revealed that the initiative stemmed from earlier engagements with the leadership of the FHA.

He explained that the Authority’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer had presented the proposal at a time when his administration was already developing plans to deliver affordable housing for residents of Abia.

Governor Otti conveyed his gratitude to the FHA leadership for their dedication to the project and also praised Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, for driving the Renewed Hope Housing initiative.

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“I want to underscore the point that while we are working on our own to provide affordable housing for our people, Honorable Ojo reached out to me and said, I want to come to your State. That was two years ago, 2024.

“And I said, please come. I’m always happy to receive my friends and brothers. And he came. And the request was for land. And I said, consider it done. But we didn’t know it would happen so quickly,” Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti conveyed his gratitude to the FHA leadership for their dedication to the project and also praised Bola Tinubu, for driving the Renewed Hope Housing initiative.

In his words, “So, that is what we have focused on here. And I like what he (MD/CEO) said. Everything, call it politics, call it ethnicity, call it religion, all those are distractions.

“The important thing to our people is the welfare of our people. And no matter what happens, our attention will continue to remain on the welfare of our people. That’s why we are here,” Gov. Otti stated.

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The Governor stated that prior to approving the groundbreaking ceremony, all confirmed landowners from the host communities who contributed roughly 100 hectares of land for the housing project had been fully compensated. He urged those who have not yet received their payments due to banking issues or ownership disputes to quickly address these matters so they can access their funds, which have already been deposited in the bank.

“These lands are owned by families and individuals. So, we didn’t deal with communities. We dealt with families and individuals, the original owners of the land.

“And the information available to me, at least, I know I signed off, over 900 claimants, those who own the land. At the last count, anybody that has not been paid, it means there is a problem.

“That means it’s either that your account number is wrong or there are more than two or three families and individuals claiming the land.

“Over 800 out of the around 900 claimants have been settled in full. So, the remaining less than 100 people, please resolve your problem so that you can take your money. The money is sitting in the bank and is not earning interest for the State,” Gov. Otti stated.

In their goodwill messages, members representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha, Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Augustine Meregini and the Commissioner representing Abia at the Federal Character Commissioner, Chief Victor Ikeji, thanked President Tinubu and Governor Otti for facilitating the housing project in Umuahia after 18 years of back and forth, describing the project as a laudable one.

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In his address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Housing Authority, Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo said that the event was a way of cementing the commitment of realising the construction of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Housing programme in all the States of Nigeria.

“Our choice of kickstarting this project in the Eastern part of the country from Umuahia is very deliberate. Your Excellency, the hospitality and warm reception you gave to our management on Tuesday, 10th May, 2024, when we were visiting state Governors, soliciting for land for this programme remains indelible in our memory.

“Not only did you (Gov. Otti) readily tell us that your government has mapped out the land for us, you also promised to assist us in getting off – takers, true to your love of housing for your people of Abia state.

“Mr. President’s charge that the programme should be apolitical, irrespective of political affiliation, was very clear and unambiguous.

“Your Excellency, we are not only developing an estate in Umuahia, we are going to create an environment that is the trademark and signature Federal Housing Authority is noted for, which would be the pride of Abians,” Hon. Ojo stated.

Hon. Ojo applauded the leadership approach of Dr. Otti, stating that the Governor has recorded impressive achievements across multiple sectors of the economy. He noted that Aba has undergone a significant transformation under the present administration and is no longer plagued by the waste management issues that once defined it.

He also commended the Governor’s progress in infrastructure development in Aba and across the State, highlighting the allocation of land and timely compensation for the housing project. Hon. Ojo stressed that good governance should not be driven by party loyalty, but by a sincere dedication to serving the people.

“I have known you (Governor) during your days in Diamond Bank. You are an accomplished banker. So, what I’m saying is just a continuation in what our President is also doing at the national level.

“Sometimes, it’s not about politics or political party. I always tell people that it’s about who can do the work.

“You don’t talk about religion. You don’t talk about ethnicity. All you talk about is the progress of human beings,” Hon. Ojo stated.

The Commissioner for Housing, Architect Chiemela Uzoije, alongside the Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije, also spoke at the event. They recalled that the project was conceived 18 years ago and expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and Governor Otti for their dedication to bringing it to fruition for the benefit of the people.

They noted that the collaboration between the State and Federal Governments represents a decisive effort to bridge gaps in housing provision, adding that the initiative would stimulate much-needed development along the corridor.

On behalf of the host and donor communities, the representative of the Presidents-General, Hon. Ugochukwu Ibe, conveyed his appreciation to the President and Governor Otti, while offering prayers for the swift completion of the project.

The Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, former Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, the President Customary Court of Appeal Okey Nwamoh, members of the State House of Assembly, SSG, Commissioners and top government officials, traditional rulers, members of the clergy including Archbishop Raphael Opoko among others were present at the event.