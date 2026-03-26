Otti Commissions Multi-Million Dollar Beverage Company In Abia

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Governor Alex Otti of Abia has commissioned a multi-million dollars private manufacturing company newly built by the Ultimum Beverages Limited at Osisioma Industrial Layout in Aba, the commercial nerve center of the State.

Speaking while commissioning the project at Egbelu-Owor, in Osisioma LGA, Aba on Wednesday, Governor Otti stated that it is a validation that Abia is back as an investment haven.

He disclosed that his administration has created a business-friendly ecosystem in the State, aimed at attracting investors and driving sustainable economic growth.

Making his speech titled, “The fruits of diligent labour”, Governor Otti commended the leaders and pathfinders at the Kadji Group, the investment team behind Ultimum Beverages, for believing in the Aba business ecosystem and the massive advantages it offers.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, join me in celebrating the leaders and pathfinders at the Kadji Group, the investment team behind Ultimum Beverages, for their confidence in the Aba business ecosystem and its network of advantages.

“By committing over $35m to build a state-of-the-art production facility and pledging to increase this to $100m here in Egbeluowor, Osisioma Ngwa LGA. Today’s event offers the ultimate validation to our position that indeed, the phoenix has risen from the ashes of its ruins; what was once thought irredeemable has been transformed into an enduring symbol of hope and pride for our people.

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“The rollout of products from this expansive facility is more than the actualisation of a dream; it is irrefutable evidence that we are headed in the right direction. I am particularly happy with the event of this afternoon for the simple reason that it lends credence to our long-held conviction that investors, be they foreign or local, can spot opportunities from thousands of miles away; they would quietly move to where there are assurances of good returns, long-term safety of investments and a general system of support for industry and innovation.

“The decision of Kadji Group to invest in Aba, quietly and without seeking attention, over a 2-year period, points to the validity of our orientation to attracting investments,” Gov. Otti stated.

According to a statement by the chief press secretary to the Governor Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, he maintained that all that his government has done since May 2023 is simply to reset the business ecosystem and make the entire State attractive to genuine investors.

The State Chief Executive added that, “beyond the extensive investments in our stock of public infrastructure, we have also restored security to communities where criminals once laid siege; our streets are cleaner, and our human capital gain is on a meteoric rise.

“Our preferred development pathway may not have won much applause at the foundation stages, but serious-minded investors carefully took note,” Gov. Otti noted.

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Governor Otti, who thanked the Kadji Group for coming to Abia to invest, called for the collective ownership and protection of the facility and every investment made in Abia State.

“We are invited to resist vandals, obstructionists and other groups whose activities are inimical to the accelerated development of our State.

“My message to everyone seeking security and good returns for their investments is to look no further than this place. We have created a business-friendly ecosystem, one that is driving prosperity for the population, influencing immigration and stimulating effective demands for goods and services,” Gov. Otti stated.

In his address, the Chairman of Ultimum Ltd. and representative of the Kadji Group, Mr. Whalen Kadji, on behalf of other partners, said that the company was attracted to Aba by its strong entrepreneurial culture.

He attributed the investment decision to the favourable administration of Governor Alex Otti in Abia State, which he demonstrated in the commitment to industrial development, including improvements in infrastructure; power, water supply, and road networks, which have boosted investor confidence.

“A Government that does not just talk about development, but actively creates the condition for it to happen; Your Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, in you, we found just that,” Whalen Kadji declared.

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The Kadji group thanked Governor Otti for quickly reconstructing the 1.2km road leading to the production facility as he promised them when they visited him last year to intimate him about the progress of work in the company and drew his attention to the bad condition of the road.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Ultimum Beverages limited, Mr Austin Ufomba said that the company started as a bold idea to build a plant that can compete with any other company all over the world, and described the establishment of the factory in Osisioma as a dream come true!

He added by saying that, building the factory in Osisioma-Aba, Abia State, he has fulfilled the promise of bringing in an investment to Abia State which he made to Dr. Otti believing that he will emerge as the Governor of Abia State.

Mr. Ufomba noted that, “The real value of the investment is in the lives it would affect and opportunities it would unlock.”

Mr. Ufomba thanked the Governor for creating the enabling environment for private sectors to thrive. He also added that the plant would create jobs in hundreds and thousands, ecosystem growth and inspiration to young people while assuring them of environmental sustainability.