Ganduje’s Former Deputy May Join ADC

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… APC Moves To Stop Defection

Former Kano State deputy governor and 2023 APC governorship candidate, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has become the most sought-after political figure in Kano as pressure mounts from President Bola Tinubu to stop his alleged plan to defect to the Kwankwasiyya movement and eventually join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Growing signs of Mr. Gawuna’s political realignment with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, aimed at challenging Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in 2027, have caused anxiety within the APC while energising the Kwankwasiyya camp. The momentum intensified after a delegation led by the chief imam of Gawuna’s neighbourhood mosque, Ahmed Sabo Usman, paid Sallah homage to Mr. Kwankwaso at his Miller Road residence in Kano.

Party insiders told THE WHISTLER that efforts by senior APC stakeholders to reach Mr. Gawuna have failed, with the former deputy governor “unreachable” for days amid rumours of intense political consultations outside Nigeria.

Sources confirmed that Mr. Gawuna travelled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah during Ramadan and, instead of returning to Nigeria after the holy month, embarked on a private vacation in a North African country.

According to one insider, he has deliberately kept his phone on “Do Not Disturb” to avoid mounting pressure from party leaders trying to stop his defection.

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Several APC politicians who spoke to our reporter said they have been unable to reach him since reports of his alleged exit plans surfaced on social media.

The development has unsettled the Kano APC, prompting Governor Abba Yusuf to reportedly reach out to President Tinubu to help dissuade Mr. Gawuna from leaving the party.

Though details remain sketchy, sources said the President has assigned a powerful senator from Zamfara and a senior presidential adviser to lead the lobbying effort.

One party insider revealed that the APC is considering offering Mr. Gawuna an automatic ticket for the Kano Central Senatorial District in the 2027 elections as part of the negotiations.

“The president is worried about the implications of Gawuna’s defection. It’s not just about Governor Yusuf’s second-term chances; it directly affects the president’s political base in Kano,” the source said.

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Political observers say Mr. Gawuna is the only governorship contender capable of neutralising incumbency and fracturing the

APC’s traditional support bloc. Analyst Aminu Bashir noted that a Gawuna–Kwankwaso alliance would be devastating for the APC.

“If Kwankwaso hands him the governorship ticket, it’s game over.

Gawuna commands huge support among youths, clerics and the business community. Combining that with Kwankwaso’s massive grassroots base will produce a landslide victory,” he argued.

Despite polling over 800,000 votes in the 2023 governorship race, many APC members believe Mr. Gawuna has been sidelined by the party.

One frustrated stalwart said it was “baffling” that the APC rewarded someone who allegedly worked against the party with a ministerial appointment, while Gawuna was relegated to heading a board.

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His supporters have long complained about what they describe as his marginalisation within the APC since the 2023 election, including his exclusion from major federal appointments and strategic party positions.

There are also concerns about the alleged non-payment of his entitlements as former deputy governor, despite earlier calls that these obligations be fulfilled.

As tensions escalate and his phone remains unreachable, speculation continues to grow over what political direction Gawuna will ultimately take.