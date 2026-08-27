Otti Orders Probe Into Alleged Unlawful Salary Stoppage Of Abia Worker

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has ordered an investigation into the alleged unilateral stoppage of the salary of a civil servant attached to the Office of the Due Process, describing the action as unacceptable and contrary to established procedures in the state public service.

The Governor gave the directive following a report raised during Thursday’s monthly media chat, where it was alleged that the Director General, Office of the Bureau of Due Process, Mr. Oluebube Chukwu, unilaterally stopped the salary of a civil servant serving as a driver in the office.

Reacting to the allegation, Governor Otti expressed concern over the development and frowned at any action capable of depriving a civil servant of his legitimate entitlements without due process.

The Governor stressed that there are established rules and administrative procedures governing the discipline of civil servants, noting that no individual, regardless of position, should arbitrarily stop the salary of a public servant.

“Where a civil servant is alleged to have committed an offence or violated any regulation, the appropriate procedures must be followed, including investigation and the opportunity for the affected officer to respond to the allegation before any disciplinary action is taken,” he said.

Governor Otti therefore directed the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, to constitute a panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged stoppage of the worker’s salary.

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The panel is expected to establish the facts of the matter, determine whether due process was followed and make appropriate recommendations to the government.

The Governor’s intervention underscores his administration’s position that accountability and adherence to established rules must apply across the public service, regardless of the office or individual involved.

He maintained that disciplinary measures within the civil service must be guided by fairness, transparency and the relevant administrative regulations, rather than unilateral decisions.

The Whistler reports that the investigation is expected to provide clarity on the circumstances leading to the salary stoppage and determine the appropriate action based on the findings of the panel.

The Whistler will also continue to follow the development and report further updates as the panel’s investigation progresses and more facts emerge on the matter.