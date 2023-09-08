Otti Pledges More Support For Investors In Abia

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has promised to create a workable enabling environment for investors desiring to do business with the state government under his watch.

Otti who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba made the statement in a meeting with Roche Nigeria Limited and Omitti Nigeria Limited at the government house.

He urged the investors to come up with an acceptable timeline and structure, assuring that state government was determined to tackle all encumbrances that would militate against the timely realization of the proposed agreement and project.

In her speech the Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Monica Ironkwe noted that Abia was blessed with good vegetation that would guarantee food sufficiency.

She said that Otti has expressed a burning desire to hand over Ohambele Oil Palm Plantation to serious investors who possess the capacity and capability to fully harness the potentials of the estate and decried the activities of past investors who failed to live up to expectations.

Speaking the Managing Director, Roche Nigeria Limited, Mr. Paul Roche, who appreciated the state government for the great opportunity to revolutionize palm plantation in the state, expressed hope that the discussion would create a solid foundation for Roche to replicate what they started in Imo State three years ago.

He said that they were committed to commencing work immediately the memorandum of Understanding was signed and pointed out that rainy season was critical to palm production activities.

The Director, Omiti Nigeria Limited, a partner organization to Roche, Engineer Nduka Nwosu said they introduced Roche to Abia State after witnessing the massive work they were doing in transforming palm production in Imo State with its attendant benefits in the area of wealth creation, employment generation, increased revenue generation and even in value chain addition.

Present at the meeting were the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Dr. Clifford Agbaeze; Operations Director, Roche, Mr. Adam Weir; Chief Finance Officer, Omiti, Mr. Uguru Onyike; Business Development Officer, Omiti Mr. Eke Ikenna and the Technical Officer, Omiti, Mr. Ijomah Valentine.