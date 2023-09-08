We Killed 814 Terrorists, Arrested 1,326 Criminals – Army

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least 814 terrorists were killed following offensive operations of the Nigerian Army in some sections of the North East.

The operations among others were recorded from June to August while 1,326 criminals were reportedly arrested across the six geopolitical zones within the period in review.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba gave a breakdown of the operation and arrest made.

Buba said, “We arrested 42 kidnappers, 231 collaborators, 33 armed robbers, 80 cattle rustlers, 325 militias, 27 rails vandals, 73 gunrunners, 191 suspected oil thieves, and rescued 721 kidnapped hostages. Additionally, 4,560 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops.”

He noted that a total of 3,269 different kinds of ammunition and 674 other equipment among others were recovered from criminal elements.

He said, “Troops recovered a total number of 501 weapons, 3,577 livestock, 3,269 assorted kinds of ammunition, and 674 other equipment.

The breakdown of these arms and ammunition is as follows; 117 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, 5 revolvers, 28 fabricated rifles, 11 fabricated pistols, 57 Dane guns, 23 pistols, 24 pump action guns, 3 FN rifles, 3 GPMGs, one double barrel gun, one barreta pistol, one G3 rifle, 2 HK21 rifles one IED, 123 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2,008 rounds of 7.62mm special, 30 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm, 512 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm, 190 rounds of 5.5mm, 39 rounds of 9mm, 29 rounds of PKM, and 19 cartridges.

“Troops equally recovered: one RPG tube, three hand grenades, one locally made hand grenade, one locally made bomb, two rifle butts, one AK47 barrel, one GMPG barrel, two MG links, 98 AK47 magazines, two G3 magazines, 2 FN magazines, two PKT magazines, 2 LMG magazines, two tear gas launchers, one bulletproof vest, 49 vehicles, 213 motorcycles, 48 bicycles, 69 mobile phones, five boating radios, four woodland camouflages, two boots, 74 knives, 71 handsets, 11 laptops, 13 steering rods and pumps, 45 machetes, and 25 jack knives.”

Similarly, the military high command said its operations intercepted over 6.6 million litres of stolen crude oil; 3.5 million litres of AGO; 200,000 litres of DPK, and over 65,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirits from oil thieves within the period under review.

Buba said, “Troops operations in the South-South geopolitical zone resulted in the arrest of the following; 6,652,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 3,558,325 litres of illegally refined AGO, 288,650 litres of DPK, and 65,600 PMS.

All amounting to an estimated sum of N4bn denied to the oil thieves. Thus saving the nation from losing this money to economic saboteurs.”