Don’t Desecrate Our Name With Youthful Rascality, Ohanaeze Warns Self-Acclaimed Youth Leader Igboayaka

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has disclaimed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council and its president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Friday, said, “neither the Ohanaeze Youth Council nor Igboayaka is known to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.”

The development followed some purported publications issued by Igboayaka, which Ohanaeze said it did not authorize.

“We have at various times informed the unsuspecting public to ignore such mischief-makers as impostors, charlatans, media navigators and imprudent social climbers who leech on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue despicable, condemnable and most intolerable press releases,” Ohanaeze said.

The statement added, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not wax eloquent on partisan politics except when it becomes exceedingly necessary. Therefore, the reckless use of the brand, Ohanaeze, in waging political battles is surely at variance with the philosophy of the founding fathers of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Igboayaka or his co-travellers are free to deploy any means and resources at their disposal to fight South-East leaders, but should in no circumstances drag the name of Ohanaeze to their impish, scornful, pitiful and pedestrian level.

“They have been variously cautioned, sometimes, through their traditional leaders, to no avail, that Ohanaeze Ndigbo represents the history, emotions, consciousness and the social vein of the Igbo; and that Ohanaeze serves as the Igbo sacred temple which should not, by any stretch of imagination, be desecrated upon by youthful rascality, imprudence and perversions.”

Ohanaeze said Igboayaka and his likes were sponsored to destabilize Ohanaeze, adding that, “it is both inconceivable and irreconcilable that some maladjusted social deviants and attention seekers who have not made any contribution to their families and communities would, in one swoop, impugn the image of OhanaezeNdigbo with unwarranted character assaults on the Igbo elders.”

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in the release, warned Igboayaka “and his likes to desist from such obnoxious and shameful adventures, because it will surely attract most regrettable consequences to them.”