Otti Scores Big As Team Abia Finish Second In 2023 National Para Games

Team Abia has secured second place at the second edition of the National Para Games 2023, underscoring the commitment of the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, in sports development.

Team Abia dominated the National Para Games 2023 in Abuja, winning a total of 35 medals at the sporting event.

The event, which began on December 8 and ended on Thursday, December 14, 2023, witnessed the participation of about 3,000 athletes.

Team Abia finished behind the defending champions, Team Bayelsa, who finished with a total of 74 medals.

At the event, team Abia won 16 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 11 bronze medals, THE WHISTLER can report.

Team Abia

The team also made history by ranking in the medal table for all 9 sports they participated. The team also lifted Abia’s first-ever medal in swimming.

In the record outing, the team secured 9 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals in the Para Badminton event.

In Para Powerlifting Team Abia won 6 gold medals and 1 bronze medal.

Esther Ogechi Nworgu won the 41kg female class, lifted 112kg Para Powerlifting while Onyinyechi Mark Gift won the 61kg class female, lifting 137 kg.

Team Abia Officials Celebrate Victory

In the Para Swimming category, Johnwill Frank Tonye won Abia’s first-ever gold medal in the 50m breaststroke.

In the Wheelchair 100m race, Chidinma Happiness won a well-deserved silver medal.

Bright Maduabuchi clinched a bronze medal in the long jump class T/46,47.

Commenting on the development, the Acting Director of Sports, Mr Obioma George said the team would not have recorded the historic achievement without the support of the Otti-led government.

Team Abia

George also commended the effort of the Commissioner for Sports, Nwaobilor Ananaba for working in line with the vision and aspirations of governor Otti.

Recall that Otti had pledged to invest in sports development as he believes it is vital in tackling unemployment and breeding of talent.