Tinubu Has No Plans To Control The Media— Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, has said the government of President Bola Tinubu has no plans to control the media.

The minister who stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, added that Tinubu has benefited from the media and would not pay back by controlling their work.

Malagi, however, emphasized the need for media practitioners to maintain appropriate conduct in their practices.

“You can see that already happening, who has been pressured? Which broadcast station has been pressured? Which newspaper house has been pressured?

“Nobody will be pressured, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a democrat as you know and he is a product of communication because he has relied over the years on the media to also shape him as he is. So, why would he now come back and say ‘do it this way’?

“Nobody has been pressured and there is no intention whatever to do that. We believe you allow people to say things the way they are provided that what they have said is also absolutely true. Truthfulness, honesty, and responsibility in government communication is two-way,” he said.

While speaking on the dissemination of false information on social media, Malagi stated that the government is addressing it in its own manner.

He noted that fake news dissemination is a global challenge.