George Kelly Resigns As Commissioner For Works In Fubara’s Administration

Dr. Alabo Dakorinama George Kelly has resigned his appointment as commissioner for works in the administration of governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The letter, dated December 14, was addressed to the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, through the Secretary to the State Government.

The decision, he said, was taken after deep retrospection on the reasons that are anchored on conscience, personal philosophy and professional ethics.

This letter of resignation, would be the third in the series of such resignations that can be described as a resignation galore.

Alabo and Chinwenwo-Aguma resigned shortly after the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, stepped down.

In addition, Emeka Woke, the Commissioner for Special Duties, and Isaac Kamalu, the Commissioner of Finance, have both stepped down from their roles in Fubara’s cabinet.

The Individuals who have stepped down are reportedly staunch supporters of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.