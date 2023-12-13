Otti Unveils Fresh Investment Plan For 2024, Tells Aba Businesses To Emulate China, Japan

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has urged businesses in Aba, Abia State, to copy the Chinese and Japanese business models as he plans massive infrastructural projects to spur economic activities in the state by next year.

The Abia governor seeks to achieve a clear departure from the past through aggressive spending on infrastructure, health and education.

As part of the move, Otti who has experience in corporate governance proposed a N567.24bn budget for 2024 with 84 per cent spending on infrastructure.

Otti named the budget, ‘Budget of New Beginning’.

Otti believes that spending over N476.48bn on infrastructure would spur economic activities in the state with a special focus on Aba, the state’s economic hub.

In a media briefing monitored by THE WHISTLER, Otti said fixing infrastructure in Aba will revive economic activities and attract both local and foreign direct investments.

He said, “I signed The Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) and Other Related Matters bill and what that is supposed to do is in fulfilment of our campaign promises. We intend to create a special zone out of Aba because we know the potentials.

“We know that if we fix infrastructure in Aba, we ensure that the place is clean if we provide power and water. Aba people hardly need any other thing from the government. They will run and invest and provide the necessary revenue needed to develop other parts of the states.

“There is virtually nothing that is not made in Aba. It may not be a sophisticated model or as smooth as the ones coming from China or Japan but they will make them. Like somebody says, you will continue to fake it until you make it.

“We encourage our people to continue not just in leather which they are known for but also fashion. Most of our tailors produce clothes and you wonder where they are made. Of course, like manufacturing, the micro, small and medium-scale industries all will get a feeling with the budget that we have presented.”

GADA is a specialised agency tasked with overseeing the development of Aba, not only as the commercial hub of Abia but also of the entire South East Nigeria.

Otti said GADA would ensure that Aba receives the necessary infrastructural, environmental, and social support to thrive and attract more businesses and investments.