Otti To Construct First 6-Lane Road In Abia, Approves Jumbo Pay For Traditional Rulers

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti has concluded arrangement to build the first ever 6-lane road in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

Otti who was sworn in on May 29, 2023, has severally said he was in a hurry to transform the state.

The governor confirmed that work would soon begin on the dualisation of Ossah Road Umuahia from the Enugu/Port Harcourt Express Tower Junction to Michael Okpara Square, right inside the Umuahia City centre.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this during a press conference at the Government House Umuahia after the State Executive Council meeting, said that the project was part of efforts to uplift the status of Umuahia from a glorified village into a befitting state capital.

According to Prince Kanu, other important city roads including Umuahia -Ikot Ekpene Road; and Aba/Owerri Road, would soon get the attention of state government.

He also said that major reconstruction of the dilapidated Port Harcourt Road in Aba, and other strategic roads in the commercial city, would soon begin.

Prince Kanu noted that Gov. Otti had already commenced the renovation of nine roads in Aba metropolis to make them motorable pending their full rehabilitation.

The Commissioner who said that the major preoccupation of the governor was to make city roads motorable as soon as possible, assured that very soon every community in the state would begin to feel the impacts of the new dawn in Abia.