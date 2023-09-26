Otu Dedicates Tribunal Victory To Cross River People, Urges Opposition To Jettison Appeal

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has hailed the Judiciary on his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday in Calabar, dedicating the outcome to Cross Riverians, urging the opposite to sheath their swords.

The Election Petition Tribunal led by justice Oken Inneh had dismissed all the reliefs sought by the petitioners in Suit No EPT/CR/GOV02/2023 and affirmed the election of Senator Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey on March 18, 2023.

The governor in a statement signed by Emmanuel Ogbeche, the Chief Press Secretary urged the opposition members in the State to accept the verdict of the tribunal in good faith while calling on them to jettison any further appeal and join hands with him to bring the needed dividends of democracy to the Cross River people.

Otu was reacting to the State Governorship Election Tribunal’s judgment, which went in his favour.

Otu said, “It is with great delight and a high sense of responsibility that I welcome the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal which gave us our deserved victory and has affirmed the mandate Cross Riverians freely and overwhelmingly gave to us on March 18, 2023.

“Our confidence in the Judiciary has never been in doubt. And has been reinforced by today’s dispassionate ruling on the election.

“I commend the Election Petition Tribunal for proving their mettle once again by upholding the virtue of justice, fair play and responsibility .

“I call on Cross Riverians to join hands with my administration as we continue to put in place the administrative framework needed to realise the noble objectives of our people’s first mandates.

“With this judgement, I call on the members of the opposition , who are our brothers and sisters, to take the ruling in good faith, jettison any further appeal and join hands with my administration to bring the much needed dividends of democracy to our people.

“It is expedient for me to express that if our dear State, Cross River, must be counted amongst the Comity of States with bright future and great economic potential and social security, then all hands must be on deck to make the lofty dream come true.

“Our well-thought out People First Agenda remains sacrosanct in attaining its goals. What I urge all citizens and those who have found here as home whether for business, investment, pleasure or education, is to be patient and give us all the needed support as we work to reposition the state for better.

“Fellow Cross Riverians, the present time call for sacrifices on the path of everyone. We must remain resolute and strive to play our various roles in the development of our beloved state.

“Finally, I thank the executive and members of our great party, the APC and all Cross Riverians for their support, loyalty and unflinching solidarity before, during and after the election.

“As we take our destiny in our hands and resolve never to be left behind, may the Almighty God reward our efforts and remain our crowning glory.”