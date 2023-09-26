Driver Arrested For Carrying 100 Catrdiges As Waybill In Enugu

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A middle-aged driver has been arrested along Opi-Nsukka road in Enugu State while conveying a hundred live cartridges to Abuja from Enugu.

His arrest was made by police operatives on stop and search duties around 4am.

Advertisement

This was disclosed by the police Public Relations Officer of Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, while parading 92 suspected criminals at the state police headquarters on Tuesday.

He said, “The suspect, Tochukwu Joseph, aged 36, of Orozo, FCT, Abuja, is an Executive Cruise Company commercial bus driver. He was intercepted and arrested by mobile police operatives of No. 3 PMF, Enugu, while on routine stop and search duty along Ugwogo/Opi/Nsukka road on 14/09/2023 at about 4am.

“Upon thorough search conducted by the operatives, a parcel containing 100 live cartridges was recovered. The suspect, however, claimed that the exhibit was given to him as a waybill to deliver to a recipient in Abuja. Further discreet investigation is ongoing.”

Aside the suspect, the police also paraded 91 other suspects on allegations of murder, kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, car snatching, extortion, and possession of unauthorized firearms.

Advertisement

The state police commissioner, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, during the briefing urged criminals in the state to repent, or be ready to face the full weight of the law.