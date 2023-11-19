‘Our System Not Built On GTBank Infrastructure’-Moniepoint Replies Educare CEO

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Moniepoint Group has denied building its system on GTBank’s infrastructure which is contrary to the claim made by the Chief Executive Officer of Educare, Alex Onyia.

The Group which is the parent company of Moniepoint MFB denied the claim made by Onyia on Sunday in a tweet which was seen by THE WHISTLER.

Moniepoint tweeted via its handle @moniepoint, “Alex, Moniepoint’s infrastructure isn’t layered on any bank, but on our CBA built by engineers in-house with a hybrid cloud architecture.

“While collaborations happen in the financial services space, and are important, incorrect assertions aren’t good for anyone.”

The Educare boss had on Saturday tweeted that Moniepoint main infrastructure is 95 per cent layered on GTBank.

“Moniepoint main infrastructure is 95 per cent layered on GTBank. While GTBank maybe down, Moniepoint will always be stable.

“The problem is actually not the legacy infrastructure nor the bank, rather the engineers building on the middleware for the bank.

“Banks need to invest heavily in very top quality engineers. So if you hate GTBank and still use Moniepoint, just know that you are still using GTBank on another name.”

He went on to claim that Fintech and banks are built on relationships while in the case of Moniepoint, its layers/depend on some commercial banks for its operations.