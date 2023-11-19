Iwobi, Peseiro Blame Jetlag For Super Eagles Poor Performance Against Zimbabwe

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi has opened up on the team’s poor performance in the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe on Sunday afternoon.

The Fulham midfielder was in action for the whole duration of the encounter.

Advertisement

The former Arsenal star has lamented about the traveling plans, which saw the team spend seven hours cumulatively to get to the stadium.

“He [Jose Peseiro] has already said the travel was a lot for us, after the game [against Lesotho] we had to fly four hours then another three-hour coach down here which was not easy but as a player, we should not use that as an excuse.

“We are professional enough and we have lots of quality in the side,” Iwobi said while speaking to Journalists at the post-match conference.

Similarly, Jose Peseiro also echoed Iwobi’s line to fault the traveling plans.

Advertisement

According to Peseiro, “It was a tough, difficult trip from Nigeria in the flight, many hours, the players didn’t rest enough for quick play at the same level.”

He added, “First half, very bad, second half, much better.”

The Super Eagles failed to win their first two matches of the World Cup qualifiers. They have picked up two points out of a possible six.

It would be recalled that the team failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

South Africa currently lead the group with three points, they will take on Rwanda in their second match on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Nigeria will be back in World Cup qualifiers action against South Africa in June 2024.