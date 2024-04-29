Over 1.9 Million Candidates Await Result As 2024 UTME Ends Today

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 2024 Unified Tertiary Examination Matriculation(UTME) exercise which started on April 19, 2024 in over 700 Computer Based Test(CBT) Centres across the country, will end today.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) had earlier announced that 1,985,642 candidates registered for the examination this year.

Meanwhile, there are indications that JAMB has concluded plans to release the results of the examination.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, is to address a press conference in Abuja, on Monday, on the release of the results and other things around it.

The Board earlier explained that it chose to delay the release of the results by some days because it needed some time to scrutinize the results to ensure the credibility and integrity of the results.

Before now, JAMB released results of the UTME a day or two after the examination until few years ago when it realised that some contentious issues often accompany early release of the UTME results.

The board, however, took the decision to take some days to carefully scrutinise the result before release, and also withheld others found wanton.