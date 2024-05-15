JAMB Releases Additional 36,540 UTME Results

248 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released additional 36,540 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, which were earlier withheld for further investigation.

The latest release, in addition to the 531 results released the previous week, now brings the total results released to 1,879,437.

Advertisement

The Board in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin stated that other results to be involved in any examination misconduct are still undergoing investigation.

Meanwhile, JAMB has urged Nigerians to ignore a fictitious letter concocted by a fraudster and circulated on social media purporting to emanate from the Board stating that the outstanding 2024 UTME results, currently being subjected to intense scrutiny by its team of experts, had been compromised on account of a cyber security breach and that it is considering rescheduling the examination.

“This is far from the truth as the said letter did not emanate from the Board. In fact, a closer look at the letter, which was not signed by any person, lacked every ingredient of a letter from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. The letter is, therefore, from those, who wish to destroy the integrity of the Board, by compromising its unassailable operational processes to mislead hapless candidates with the sole aim of extorting them,” the statement said.

The Board reiterated that the results of its 2024 Unified UTME and that of the other years are intact, not in any cloud storage and can therefore, not be hacked by anybody.

Advertisement

While speaking on the investigation of the withheld results, JAMB stated that it was reviewing all the footage of all CCTV cameras placed in all its accredited centres to ascertain the candidates’ culpability or otherwise.

“At the conclusion of this exercise, the Board would publish its findings.

“Therefore, the public is urged to be wary of misleading information emanating from sources not linked to the Board, be it religious or other sources,” it said.

The statement added as disturbing, misleading comments of some functionaries of some private institutions, who are linking the Board with “the prevailing low ‘cut-off marks’” when in practice, it was their institutions that had submitted lower minimum minimum admissible scores marks, even lower than what other institutions had presented.

“For the purpose of clarity, minimum admissible scores are first presented by individual institutions before such are debated to arrive at a benchmark agreed upon by all Heads of Institutions across the country at its annual Policy Meeting on Admissions and which no institution would be allowed to compromise,” the statement said.