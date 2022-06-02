Over 18 Bandits Killed, 152 Abductees Rescued In 14 Days – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said at least 18 bandits have been killed and 152 abductees rescued between May 19 to June 2, 2022.

The operations followed the concerted efforts of the Armed Forces, Police and other security agencies across the various theatres in the country.

The Defence Headquarters, in a statement by its Director Media Operation, Major General Benard Onyeuko highlighted these achievements within the period in review.

According to the statement, troops of Operations, Hadin Kai on May 22, cleared terrorists’ hideouts at Amdaga, Balazola, Ndakaine, Jango, Sabah and Gobara in Gwozaq Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

The operation, in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, witness the escape of terrorists who abandoned their properties and family members.

Also, on May 23, the troops conducted a patrol along Old Marter road in Marte LGA of Borno and recovered a dump truck vehicle belonging to Borno State Road Maintenance Agency that was stolen in February 2021 by the terrorists.

On May 31, the statement revealed that troops had repelled an attack by terrorists at Firm Base Arege in Abadam LGA of Borno.

The troops recovered 10 AK 47 rifles, 5 AK 56 rifles, 2 FN rifles, 227 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 7 AK 47 magazines, 1 PKM gun, 1 AA gun, 164 rounds of AA ammunition, 111 Shilka ammunition, 1 gun truck, 1 shilka barrel, 2 Dane guns, 2 Improvised Explosive Device, 1 car engine, 4 trollies and one water pump machine.

The troops reportedly rescued 100 terrorist family members including 33 women. At least 14 terrorists were killed and 15 arrested.

The statement noted that all arrested, rescued terrorist families and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Also, troops in Operation Hadarin Daji on May 21, arrested a notorious foreigner Jabe Buba, a terrorist informant at Garuwa village in Tambuwa LGA of Sokoto State.

The statement noted that pictures and video of him posting rifles in the forest were found on his phone and cash of N130,000 was recovered from him.

Consequently, within the weeks under review the troops had recovered 9 AK 47 rifles, 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 458 rustled cattle 20 motorcycles, troops also rescued 152 civilians, neutralized 18 bandits and apprehended 25 bandits.