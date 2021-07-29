Over 60 Million Nigerians Have Enrolled On NIN Database- NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission has said over 60 million National Identity Number has been issued on its National Identity Database.

The commission announced this on Thursday in a statement titled, ‘NIMC reaches more than 60 million unique NIN records’ signed by NIMC’s Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke.

According to NIMC, the milestone would not have been achieved without the cooperation of both stakeholders and Nigerians.

NIMC said, “The National Identity Management Commission is delighted to announce more than 60 million as the total number of unique NIN records in the National Identity Database.

“This feat couldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of all stakeholders including the general public.

“The transformational value of a robust and inclusive foundational ID system in today’s world cannot be overstated.”

The commission further disclosed plans to speed up the process of NIN issuance nationwide.

The Minister of Information and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami had in February this year described the NIN has to be the future of identification which could replace the Bank Verification Number and would also be used on different licenses issued in the country.