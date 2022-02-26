Over 6m Babies So Far Aborted In 2022–Data

Despite the high risk associated with abortion, statistics have shown that over 6million abortions have been recorded globally in just 56 days into the year 2022.

This data is according to Worldometer, a website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

An abortion is the termination of a pregnancy by the removal or expulsion of an embryo or fetus from the uterus, resulting in or caused by its death.

The figure is based on the latest statistics on worldwide abortions published by the World Health Organization (WHO), which noted that every year there are an estimated 40-50 million abortions globally, signifying approximately 125,000 abortions per day.

Worldometer statistics show that no less than 6,633,323 abortions have been committed globally in 2022.

Recall that WHO said unsafe abortion is a leading cause of maternal deaths and morbidities.

“Six out of 10 of all unintended pregnancies end in induced abortion. Around 45 per cent of all abortions are unsafe, of which 97 per cent take place in developing countries.

“Lack of access to safe, timely, affordable and respectful abortion care is a critical public health and human rights issue,” it said.

“However, when people with unintended pregnancies face barriers to attaining safe, timely, affordable, geographically reachable, respectful, and non-discriminatory abortion, they often resort to unsafe abortion,” the agency stated.

WHO Advises that abortion is safe when carried out using a method recommended, appropriate to the pregnancy duration, and by someone with the necessary skills.