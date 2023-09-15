Over N3.1bn Required To Fix Birnin-Kebbi Transformer Destroyed By Fire

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engineer Sule Abdulaziz, has disclosed that the two major transformers in Birnin-Kebbi gutted by fire will cost $4m.

Using the Central Bank of Nigeria exchange rate of N769 per dollar, the amount translates into about N3.1bn

THE WHISTLER reports that Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara state get electricity supply from Birnin-Kebbi.

However, Abdulaziz said Kebbi and Sokoto were greatly affected, but based on the temporary arrangement being made by the company, it might take two weeks for engineers to fix the damaged power station and restore light to the two states.

Revealing the arrangement made, the TCN MD said Sokoto will be serviced from the power station at Talata Mafara while Kebbi will feed from the transformer assigned to Niger Republic.

Also, to replace two major transformers, MVA 90 and MVA 60 that were destroyed by the fire, he said the TCN would need $4m.

He also revealed that the cause of the fire is not known yet, but experts have been engaged to investigate the incident.