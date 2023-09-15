N5bn For Office Upgrades Covers Liason Offices, Lodges In Lagos, Abuja – Cross River Gov Clarifies

254 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Cross River State Government has issued a clarification regarding the allocation of N5 billion for renovations, noting that the sum is not solely designated for the renovation of the governor’s office but also for all Cross River liaison offices and lodges in Lagos State and Abuja.

This clarification comes in response to what the state government deemed an out-of-context report by a segment of the media.

Emmanuel Ogbeche, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bassey Otu, issued a statement on Friday to provide clarity on the reports.

Ogbeche said Governor Otu had, in response to a question on his 100 days in office, noted that the cost of renovating the badly rundown governor’s office in Calabar as well as the liaison offices and lodges of the state government in Abuja and Lagos could be anything between N3 billion and N5 billion.

However, he said the government noted with dismay the attempt by some segments of the media to twist the governor’s position out of context.

Quoting Ogbeche, “It must be stated that the Government of Senator Otu has one of the most robust palliative rollouts which should be applauded by well-meaning citizens and responsible media organisations rather than the sensational slant in some quarters to the much needed upgrade of some of its offices.

“For clarity, the Governor’s Office, the liaison offices and lodges are in gross deplorable state since no meaningful upgrades and maintenance have been carried out on them for over a decade.

“As a People’s First Administration, it is a given that these architectural monuments should be conducive and befitting for the governor and other occupants to meaningfully serve the people optimally.”

Ogbeche urged the public to focus on Governor Otu’s palliative intervention which include the following promises:

“i. Payment of N10,000 allowance to all workers across board for the next six months beginning from September 2023.

“ii. Re- introduction of mass transit system for inter-city travels on a fairly subsidized rate for all citizens.

“Ill. Continuation of free tuition in all government-owned primary and secondary schools. Additionally, the government will sustain the payment of examination fees for SSCE for state indigenes.

“IV. My administration will provide free medical care for children under 5 and pregnant women. This will be extended to include elderly aged 60 years and above.

“V. Our farmers will be granted soft-loans and provided with fertilizer and other inputs to boost food production in the state.”