Oyetola Looted N2.9 Billion Worth Of Gov’t Vehicles, Bulldozer, Others —Adeleke’s Cmtte Report

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Assets Recovery Panel set up by Governor Ademola Adeleke to investigate the previous administration of Adegboyega Oyetola on Friday submitted its report.

Advertisement

The committee which was chaired by Dr Bashiru Salami presented its reports to Adeleke as it indicated the assets of the government that were allegedly looted by the previous administration.

According to a copy of the report obtained by THE WHISTLER, 42 escort vehicles which include, Toyota Hilux, Buses, Pickups, Jeep, Corolla among others were carted away by the previous administration.

Similarly, Adeleke while corroborating the report, directed Oyetola and his appointees to return the looted items as he disclosed that the value of vehicles looted amounted to N2.9billion.

Adeleke through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said, “The former officials had gone away with various models of vehicles without any legal basis for such action. As at today, there is no law that authorised any elected or appointed officials to go with state vehicles after completing their tenure of office.

“The Chairman of the Asset Recovery Committee, Dr BT Salami reported that due diligence has been conducted and the committee has concluded that the affected past officials should return government vehicles in their possession.

Advertisement

“This is the first batch of vehicles to be retrieved. We will soon come up with the second batch. All affected officials should return the vehicles in their possession immediately to avoid coercive procedures for recovery of State assets”, the Committee Chairman said.

“In the list of affected officials, Governor Oyetola alone has 11 vehicles ranging from Lexus Jeep, Toyota Prado jeeps and assorted models of costly vehicles. The wife, Mrs Kafayat also has in her possession several brand of governments vehicles which were taken away against provisions of the law.

“Other former officials listed include immediate past SPECIAL Adviser on Security, former Chief Details, former Personal Assistant to the Governor, former special assistants to the Governor, former Senior special assistants, former special advisers, former local government caretaker chairmen and members, former board chairmen and members, former Chief of Staff, former Deputy Chief of Staff, former Deputy Governor , former Secretary to the State Government, former commissioners among others.”

He noted that the former Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, has more than seven government vehicles in his custody contrary to the provisions of the law.

“A serving Senator, Oriolowo is also directed to return to the Osun State Agricultural Development Programme five machines namely motor grader, buldozer, soil compactor machine among others.

Advertisement

All affected ex-officials are to urgently comply with the above request or risk enforcement procedures.”