Oyinlola Is A Contractor Not Fit To Reconcile Makinde, Fayose, Says S’West PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party in the South-West has said former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, is not qualified to call a reconciliation meeting to resolve the political feud between Governor Seyi Makinde and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

The South-West Zonal Director of Media and Publicity of PDP, Lere Olayinka, who said this in a statement on Friday also debunked a media report that Oyinlola had called a reconciliation meeting to resolve the crisis between the two PDP leaders.

Olayinka who said this while reacting to the report published by a national newspaper about the reconcilation meeting said Oyinlola had started behaving like a contractor to Makinde and therefore lacked the moral right to be a peacemaker in the party.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in a newspaper that there will be a reconciliation meeting between Fayose and Governor Makinde at the instance of former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, today (Friday).

“To us, Prince Oyinlola is supposed to be Governor Seyi Makinde’s leader, but the reverse is the case now as he is painfully, acting like Governor Makinde’s ‘appendage’ and also his contractor.

“Therefore, he has no moral preserve to be peacemaker as peace cannot be achieved when insincere people who are self-seekers sit at the table as peacemakers.

“Most importantly, PDP was peaceful in the South-West before Prince Oyinlola returned from APC and committed and loyal leaders of the party in the zone will on their own, ensure that issues in the party are ressolved.”