Oyo Ethnic Clashes: Military Chiefs Meet Gov Makinde In Ibadan

Military chiefs are presently in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and are billed to have a security meeting with the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde.

Sources told our correspondent that the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irhabor, were at the 2 Division Nigerian Army, Ibadan.

They are expected to hold a meeting with Governor Makinde after performing some functions at the army base.

The Chief Press Secretray to the Governor , Taiwo Adisa, said the service chiefs were expected to meet the governor today.

Recall that hersdmen crisis and the violence between Yoruba and Hausa at Shasha Market in Ibadan are some of the security issues in Oyo State and these are expected to be some of what will be discussed by the governor and the military chiefs.