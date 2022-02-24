Oyo Seals Premier Hotel, Others Over Filth

Oyo State Government has sealed the Premier Hotel located on Mokola Hill and an event centre located at Eleyele, for allegedly violating the environmental sanitation laws of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, announced this in a.statement on Thursday.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Abiodun Oni, who led the enforcement team alongside the Coordinating Director of the Ministry, Mr Rogba Adedigba, Director Environmental Health Services, the Environmental Task Force, Amotekun Corps and Environmental Health Officers, among others said it became necessary for the state to shut the hotel in order to stop others from doing the same.

The commissioner said he was appalled with the attitude of the management of Premier Hotel for accumulating heaps of wastes within their premises.

He wondered why the management failed to co-operate with the designated authorised waste collector, despite the 7-days ultimatum given to them to evacuate their wastes.

He said, “It is disheartening that despite efforts of this administration to provide an enabling and sustainable environment to residents, people still go ahead violating the environmental laws of the state.

“A filthy environment poses threats to individual’s lives in the state. When sickness comes, it knows no boundaries. “

Also, over 80 shops were sealed at the Sango Market for non-compliance with environmental sanitation laws which include indiscriminate dumping of wastes on the road median, accommodating filthy drainage at the frontage of their shops and non-compliance with the directive of authorised waste collector.

The event centre was also sealed for patronizing illegal waste collector.

Oni who further emphasized that the enforcement would continue to take place to make people understand the need to take care of the environment

“As citizens, proper waste disposal is a way of exercising their responsibilities as well as giving concrete support to the government and putting an end to the scourge of filthy environment,” he added.