Mourinho Set For Stunning Real Madrid Return

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José Mourinho is on the verge of completing a sensational return to Real Madrid after reportedly agreeing on all major terms with the Spanish giants ahead of a formal announcement expected later this month.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that the veteran Portuguese manager has already reached a full agreement in principle with the Madrid hierarchy, with only final documentation and official signatures remaining before the deal is confirmed.

Mourinho is expected to sign an initial two-year contract, marking what would be one of the most dramatic managerial comebacks in European football in recent years.

According to reports emerging from Spain, the former Madrid boss never created complications during negotiations, making it clear from the outset that his priority was a return to the Santiago Bernabéu. Financial details are understood to have been resolved swiftly as Mourinho’s desire to rejoin the club outweighed lengthy contractual disputes.

The 63-year-old is reportedly expected to travel to Madrid immediately after his side’s clash against Athletic Bilbao, where final meetings and paperwork are anticipated to take place before the official unveiling.

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Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning a historic La Liga title with a record-breaking 100-point campaign while also lifting the Copa del Rey. His first spell at the club was marked by fierce rivalries, intense dressing-room battles and a relentless competitive mentality that restored Madrid’s domestic dominance during an era heavily controlled by FC Barcelona.

Club insiders believe Madrid sees Mourinho as the ideal figure to restore authority, discipline and elite mentality within the squad following growing pressure surrounding the team’s recent performances.

Fans across social media have reacted with excitement and disbelief at the prospect of “The Special One” returning to the Bernabéu dugout more than a decade after his departure.

Should the final paperwork be completed as expected, Mourinho’s return would instantly become one of the biggest stories of the European summer and potentially reshape Real Madrid’s ambitions both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.