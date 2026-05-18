Federal High Court Grants El-Rufai N100M Bail

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The Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to bail in the sum of N100m, with one surety required to provide the same amount.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, who delivered the ruling on Monday, imposed what she described as stringent conditions that must be met before the bail can be perfected.

The surety must be a federal civil servant of not below Grade Level 17, resident in either Maitama or Asokoro districts of Abuja, and must present evidence of at least three months of salary payments confirmed by a bank manager within the court’s jurisdiction.

The surety is further required to deposit the original Certificate of Occupancy of a landed property at the court registry, depose to an affidavit of means, execute a bail bond and submit a recent passport photograph.

El-Rufai himself is directed to deposit all valid international passports with the court registry, submit a verification letter from his surety’s immediate department and a tax clearance certificate covering the last six months, as well as a letter of attestation from the Chairman of the Kaduna Traditional Council.

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The court also ordered El-Rufai to report to the DSS headquarters every last Friday of the month by 10am to sign an attendance register for the duration of the case.

Justice Abdulmalik warned that any failure to meet the conditions would result in automatic revocation of the bail.

The case was filed against the former governor by the Department of State Services.