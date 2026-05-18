Frank Alleges DSS Plot To Arrest El-Rufai, Detain Him Beyond 2027

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Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has alleged plans by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Frank, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday, claimed he received information from sources alleging that DSS operatives might attempt to take El-Rufai into custody when he appears before Justice M.B. Idris of the Federal High Court.

He said: “Pursuant to what appears to be a grand plan by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to politically eliminate Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, I have been reliably informed that plans have allegedly been concluded by the DSS to forcefully take him into custody today (Monday) from the Federal High Court, Abuja, where he is meant to appear.”

Frank warned that the move would contradict existing court orders directing that El-Rufai remain in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) pending the determination of matters before the court.

He further alleged that security operatives met on Sunday night to finalise arrangements for the alleged abduction plot.

“I reiterate that nothing must happen to El-Rufai. It is becoming increasingly obvious that he is being treated as a political target of the current administration.

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“The President, the security agencies, and the Kaduna State Government must remember that power is transient and nothing lasts forever,” Frank said.

The political activist also alleged that if attempts to permanently silence El-Rufai failed, there were plans to keep him in prolonged detention until after the 2027 general elections.

Quoting him, “It is unfortunate that Governor Uba Sani, once known as a civil rights activist who understood the importance of protecting citizens’ freedoms, now appears to be associated with actions many consider inconsistent with the rule of law, allegedly for political advantage.”

Frank urged the Federal Government to respect the rule of law and avoid actions capable of escalating political tensions in the country.

The United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East said any attempt to forcibly remove El-Rufai from the court premises in defiance of subsisting court orders would amount to “an assault on the rule of law.”

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He called on civil society organisations, northern leaders, religious groups and the international community to monitor developments surrounding the case.

He said, “This is the time for Nigerians, northern leaders, civil society groups, religious leaders, and all lovers of justice and democracy to rise in one voice against oppression and selective justice.”

Frank maintained that anti-corruption efforts must be conducted within the bounds of fairness and due process.

“I support the fight against corruption, but such a fight must be fair, just, balanced, and devoid of political persecution,” he said.

He cited the famous quote by German pastor, Martin Niemöller, Frank, which says: “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a Socialist.

“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a trade unionist.

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“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew.

“Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Frank added: “I reiterate that nothing must happen to el-Rufai. It is becoming increasingly obvious that he is being treated as a political target of the current administration. The President, the security agencies, and the Kaduna State Government must remember that power is transient and nothing lasts forever.

“If anything happens to El-Rufai, Governor Uba Sani and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be held responsible.”

El-Rufai is facing multiple legal battles linked to his tenure as governor of Kaduna State.

The ICPC had arraigned him on amended charges bordering on alleged abuse of office, fraud, money laundering and conversion of public property. The allegations include claims that he received severance payments above approved limits, diverted public funds into an unexecuted light rail project and mishandled part of a World Bank loan.

He is also facing a separate DSS case involving allegations of unlawful interception of communications, unauthorised access to classified information and acts capable of compromising national security.

The former governor has denied all allegations and challenged the cases in court.

He described them as politically motivated.