Adidi Rejects AMAC/Bwari APC Reps Primary, Threatens Legal Action

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The Sarah Ivie Adidi Campaign Council has rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, alleging that no voting took place in several wards during the exercise held on Saturday.

In a statement signed by Hon. Sarah Ivie Adidi, Chairperson of the campaign council, on Monday and made available to THE WHISTLER, the campaign council described the primary as lacking credibility, transparency and legitimacy, alleging that party members were denied the opportunity to vote across parts of the constituency.

According to the statement, supporters and registered APC members in wards across the AMAC and Bwari Area Councils were fully prepared for the exercise, but discovered that election officials and materials were not deployed to several locations.

“We have credible video evidence confirming that election officials and materials were never deployed to my ward and many other wards within the constituency,” the statement read.

It added that party members and supporters reportedly waited for hours in many areas without the commencement of accreditation or voting.

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The campaign council said the development violated democratic principles and the spirit of internal party democracy.

“An election cannot be said to have taken place where no voting occurred and where party members were denied the opportunity to exercise their constitutional and democratic rights,” the statement added.

The council further alleged that the exercise appeared to have been orchestrated to impose a predetermined outcome without due process.

It called on the APC leadership at both the state and national levels to investigate the conduct of the primary and take corrective action in the interest of fairness and party integrity.

The campaign council also threatened legal action over the matter.

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“We are prepared to pursue every lawful and constitutional avenue available to us, including seeking redress before the competent courts of law,” the statement said.

The group urged its supporters and party loyalists in the constituency to remain calm and law-abiding while efforts to challenge the outcome continue.