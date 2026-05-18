Terrorism: Protesters Block Kano-Katsina Highway

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A protest over worsening bandit attacks in border communities between Kano and Katsina states turned violent on Sunday, leaving at least one person reportedly dead and paralysing movement along the busy Kano-Katsina highway.

The demonstration erupted at the Dayi-Gwarzo axis, a strategic interstate corridor linking Gwarzo Local Government Area in Kano State with Malumfashi in Katsina State, where residents blocked the road, burnt tyres and stopped all vehicular movement in protest against repeated attacks and alleged extortion by armed groups.

Travellers and commercial motorists were stranded for hours as protesters insisted the route would remain shut until authorities addressed rising insecurity in the area.

Tensions escalated when security operatives were deployed to disperse the crowd and reopen the highway.

During the operation, a protester was reportedly shot dead under unclear circumstances, with witnesses alleging the victim may have been hit by a stray bullet.

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Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death or the identity of the deceased.

Spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed to THE WHISTLER that security operatives were engaging community leaders in efforts to restore calm, but did not confirm the fatality or whether normal traffic had resumed.

The protest, which began peacefully, later spread to Gwarzo town, where angry demonstrators marched to the local government headquarters to demand stronger security intervention following a series of deadly raids in surrounding villages.

Residents said the crisis was triggered by repeated attacks in communities such as Lakwoya, where armed bandits were accused of killing residents, destroying property, stealing livestock, and collecting ransom from locals.

Anger peaked when protesters reportedly set fire to the office of the local government chairman after expressing dissatisfaction with the response to their complaints. The incident forced businesses to shut down, with many residents fleeing for safety.

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Sabiu Umar described the atmosphere as tense and uncertain, with fears of further escalation if security conditions do not improve.

“We can no longer go to our farms or protect our livestock. The attacks are frequent and response is slow,” one resident said, blaming delayed intervention by security agencies.

Another commuter described widespread fear among non-indigenes and traders, noting that economic activity in the area had been brought to a standstill.

The Dayi-Gwarzo corridor, a key commercial link between Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states, remains under heavy tension as community leaders demand permanent security deployment, including military checkpoints, before normal movement can resume.