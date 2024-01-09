Palliative Fraud: ‘Tunji-Ojo Must Go’ — PDP Demands Prosecution Of Interior Minister Over Betta Edu Contract

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate suspension, investigation and possible prosecution of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo following the award of contract by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to his company, New Planet Projects Ltd.

New Planet Projects Ltd was awarded a contract worth N438 million by Edu, who is facing interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC).

The former health commissioner in Cross River State also awarded contracts to other companies with about five of such companies unregistered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The interior minister was on Tuesday summoned to the Presidential Villa by President Bola Tinubu as calls for his suspension rage.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, described as inexcusable that the two ministers directly entrusted with the wellbeing of Nigerians reportedly used a company in which the Minister of Interior has huge interest to allegedly syphon funds meant for poor Nigerians under the guise of consultancy fee for unsubstantiated verification of households in the country.

The PDP further demanded that the president take immediate action to protect the resources meant for the wellbeing of poor Nigerians from further plundering by suspending the interior minister over the alleged fraud and hand him over to the EFCC for investigation like his suspended counterpart.

“Nigerians are appalled by the lame excuse by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in claiming that he has no interest in the company despite his confession of owning huge shares in the firm; a channel through which he allegedly benefitted immensely from the said fraudulent consultancy fee payment.

“Such an apparent money laundering stunt is again consistent with the crafty character and proclivity of the APC for plundering of public resources.

“This is especially given allegations in the public space that bulk of the money was diverted to private accounts of cronies of prominent APC leaders in the National Assembly and the Presidency.

The PDP challenged the Interior Minister to publish the details of the due process certification documents, the scope of job, the experts and modules used as well as particulars of the 11 million Nigerian households claimed to have been verified within a space of one month.

“The continuing stay in office of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as Minister of Interior can only further confirm PDP’s position that the Tinubu-led APC administration is a haven for treasury looters.”

The PDP asserted that the only way Tinubu can reassure Nigerians is to immediately relieve the Minister of Interior and allow for an independent inquiry into the disbursement of the N438 million with the view to not only exposing and prosecuting all those involved in the alleged scam but also to recover and channel the money for the wellbeing of Nigerians.