TB Joshua’s Emmanuel TV To Exit DStv, GOtv, Others Amid BBC Documentary Scandal

The religious television network, Emmanuel TV (DStv 390), owned by the late Prophet Temitope Babatunde Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), will exit from MultiChoice’s Dstv, GOtv, and other pay-TV services effective January 17, 2024.

A notification message on Dstv read, “Dear viewer, please note that Emmanuel TV will exit on the 17th of January 2024. Thank you for watching.”

It was reported that apart from MultiChoice, Emmanuel TV would also exit StarSat and other pay-tv platforms.

Following TB Joshua’s passing in June 2021, Emmanuel TV was said to have struggled to produce new content, relying heavily on rebroadcasting old material.

After the cleric’s death, SCOAN’s leadership was taken over by Pastor Evelyn Joshua, the late founder’s wife.

Meanwhile, the planned exit of Emmanuel TV from Dstv is coming amid a three-part documentary produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), released on January 8th, titled ‘Disciples’

The investigation revealed the alleged atrocities and sexual crimes attributed to the late TB Joshua.

The documentary featured testimonies from former church members and workers regarding alleged abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and orchestrated miracles by the late prophet.

They also alleged that the church leadership was aware of the allegations spanning over two decades but failed to investigate them.

The BBC investigation also unraveled how SCOAN alleged hid the truth about the 2014 collapse of one of its guesthouses and presented a misleading narrative through clips aired on Emmanuel TV.

Emmanuel TV, established by TB Joshua in 2006, garnered immense popularity, especially through its YouTube channel, which ranked among the most subscribed Christian ministry channels globally.

YouTube shut down the channel in April 2021 due to claims of “gay curing” which violated policies against discrimination based on sexual orientation.