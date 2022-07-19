Panic In Ogbomoso As Gunmen Storm Alao-Akala Farms, Abduct Supervisor

The Supervisor of Alao-Akala Farms, Mr Christopher Bakare, has been reportedly kidnapped by some gunmen suspected to be Fulani hoodlums.

The farm supervisor was reportedly whisked away from the farm by the gunmen around 7pm on Saturday.

The farm belonged to the late former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala and the incident has caused some farmers in the villages around Ogbomoso to be living in fear.

The farm supervisor, who is an indigene of Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, was said to have been kidnapped on the farm named TDB farms located at Jabata community in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State

A source told journalists on Tuesday that the kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded N100 million ransom to free Bakare.

The source said the incident had been reported to the police and the police told them that they were working to ensure his release.

He said, ” The matter was reported to the police and we have been trying to negotiate with them even though the police had been informed.

“We informed the Police Area Command in Ogbomoso about the incident and we hope he would be freed soon.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident when contacted by our correspondent.

The PPRO said, “The incident is under investigation and close monitoring. Updates would be provided accordingly.”