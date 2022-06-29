Pantami Commissions Second Digital Nigeria Centre At  Father O’Connel Science College To Boost ICT Skill

In pursuit of Nigeria’s digital economy agenda by 2030, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Pantami, has commissioned a ‘Digital Nigeria Centre’ at the Father O’Connel Science College in Minna, Niger State.

The minister believes that the centre would speed-up the development of the Nigerian indigenous digital economy, a statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission said.

Nigeria has a digital economy policy and strategy which spans from 2020 -2030.

The plan aimed at developing a digital-led growth strategy for the Nigerian economy.

“With the tools being provided through the DNC, creative Nigerians can play a key role in the creation of digital jobs across all sectors of the country. Such jobs are either based on or are dependent upon Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs),” Pantami said in Minna.

The minister said through diligent implementation of the digital economy agenda, Nigeria has the potential of a critical mass of ‘digital natives’ that can transform the country into a regional and global digital powerhouse.

He was hosted by the college community led by its old student and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada who facilitated the project executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund, USPF, the NCC said.

Since the modification of the project from School Knowledge Centre (SKC) to DNC, the Minna project is the second to be commissioned after the commisioning of the DNC at Ijesa Muslim Grammar School, Ilesa, Osun State, was inaugurated in January, 2022.

Pantami was represented by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Mr. Reuben Muoka.

He emphasized the importance of innovation and the startup ecosystem to the development of the Nigerian indigenous digital economy.

“The DNC commissioned at the college targets students and youths among others, for skills acquisition in order to increase ICT literacy among school teachers and students; provide a platform for accessing online educational resources; equip students with ICT skills; facilitate ICT adoption in teaching and learning; and increase the pass rates in mathematics, English language and other science subjects,” Pantami said.

The minister advised the school to effectively utilize the DNC whose four components include ICT Tool component.

The DNC components include 40 desktop computers with embedded operating systems, server, printer, remote-controlled projector, high resolution scanner, and e-learning software as well as the power structure, consisting of an inverter that comes with its charger, solar panels, batteries and automatic changeover.

“There is also a connectivity component, made up of routers, switches, and firewall for network protection, modem, fibre/microwave radio or Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and bandwidth for internet connectivity. Lastly, there is a non-ICT component constitutive of the furniture, cabinet, cooling systems, and allied appliances” he added.