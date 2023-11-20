NCC Boss Promises To Raise Investment Into Nigeria’s Telecommunications Sector By 15%

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, is targeting to increase investments in the Nigerian telecommunication sector by 15 per cent.

The EVC said this at the 13th Annual Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum/Africa Digital Award.

Maida who was recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu, said under his leadership at the NCC, he would support the target of the Ministry to boost Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate to 70 per cent by the end of 2025 in line with the Nigerian National Broadband Plan

(NNBP)2020-2025, through the laying of 95,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables across the country.

He said, “We are targeting the provision of coverage of, at least, 80 per cent of the country’s population, especially the underserved and unserved populations by the end of 2027; we also intend to secure between 300-500 per cent increase in broadband investment by the end of 2027; while we work to reduce the gap of unconnected Nigerians in rural areas from 61 per cent to less than 20 per cent by 2027.

“To deliver data download speed of 25Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas by the end of 2025; achieve a 50 per cent improvement in quality of service (QoS) by 2024; 22 per cent increase in net GDP contribution by digital economy by 2027 as well as an increase in investment into Nigeria’s telecommunications sector by 15 per recent year-on-year.”

He said the Tinubu-led administration expects the entire Nigerian population to benefit from improved access to quality and affordable broadband, and upgraded critical services.

The EVC said, “To achieve this potential, the NCC will continue to ensure diligent implementation of our broadband strategy to ensure that everybody is carried along.

“As a Commission, we will also ensure effective management of our spectrum resources as pathways for the growth of new and emerging technologies, improvement of businesses, and seamless access to government services.”