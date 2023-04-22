Parents Of Abducted Female Students Of FGC Yauri Say 7 Victims Still In Captivity

Nearly two years after gunmen abducted about 100 female students including teachers from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State, their captors released them in batches, and recently only four successfully regained freedom.

They were released on Friday, and at least seven are reported to have been left in the captor’s den as negotiation for their release continues.

On Saturday, the spokesperson for the parents of the abducted girls, Salim Kaoje told Daily Trust, “It took six days of negotiation in the forest before four of the girls were released to us”.

Kaoje further revealed that the abductors had seven more female students, adding, “Two of the parents are still in the forest trying to secure their release”.

The parent had reportedly paid an undisclosed ransom, and according to Kaoje most of them raised the fund by selling off properties.

Others solicited external financial assistance to secure the release of their children/wards.

The piecemeal release of the students abducted on June 17, 2021, by notorious terrorist leader, Dogo Gide, was reported to have been feasible after the affected parents sought the intervention of the terrorist’s mother.

Recall that although some of the abducted students and teachers had regained freedom shortly after they were whisked away, the terrorists withheld the remaining eleven despite the huge ransom reported to have been paid.