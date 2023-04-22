Chess In Slums Africa Founder Onakoya Speaks On Drug Abuse Prevention At Contest For Orphans

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Entrepreneur and Founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya has urged young people to be intentional about preventing their engagement in drug abuse, by participating in value-adding activities.

Advertisement

Onakoya said this while speaking at the second edition of the Shape the Leaders Contest which was held at Civic Hive in Yaba, Lagos.

Shape the Leaders Contest is a Spelling Bee and Debate Competition organized for orphans and vulnerable children.

This year’s edition hosted over 40 children from three orphanages in Lagos state, Little Saints Orphanage, Hope at Last Orphanage, and Tunji Adebayo Motherless Babies Home.

Co-convener of the contest, Ahmed Sanni described it as a unique opportunity to impact the lives of young people and teach them about global opportunities, especially as it relates to the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

“I am delighted to have been able to put this together and I can assure you that this is just the beginning. Next year would be better and we will explore more ways to ensure the children benefit even more,” he said.

Advertisement

Some caregivers of the participants expressed their gratitude to the organizers, describing the contest as an opportunity for the children to express their skills.

During the competition, children from all three orphanages battled in a spelling bee and on different debate topics with five winners emerging.

An education scholarship was awarded to the most outstanding participant.