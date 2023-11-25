Partnership With NAICOM, Members Welfare Top Priority As New NCRIB Chairman, Bello Unveils Agenda

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the Abuja Area Committee of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Asiwaju Jide Bello, has said that the Council, under his leadership will focus on seven key areas including forging a strong partnership with the industry regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Bello said this on Friday night in his inaugural speech at the 2023 Abuja Area Committees’ Week/Investiture held in his honour.

The NCRIB Chairman at the event unveiled his agenda which is titled ‘#New Frontiers’, comprising seven thematic areas that he wishes to consolidate on during his tenure which lasts from 2023 to 2024.

Bello listed the key areas as: training, publicity and awareness, strong partnership with NAICOM, members’ welfare, outreach and support to the less privileged, constituting of several committees, especially Elders Advisory Committee and to continue to partner with underwriters for sponsorship of members.

The Abuja Committee of NCRIB covers Abuja and five states. The NCRIB Boss pledged to serve with great optimism, as chairman for the year 2023-2024.

Bello described his election as a privilege to serve as well as a huge responsibility towards the welfare of NCRIB members.

Bello said, “At this point, it is worthy to mention that we have been able to touch all areas of focus in the last few months.

“These and many more will still be achieved through your support for which I am most grateful and I promise to ensure that through the critical areas highlighted above, myself and my team alongside amazing members of this Abuja Area committee.

“Together we will do all it takes to consolidate on the gains of our past leaders who have contributed meaningfully to the success of this area committee and ensure we work as a team to achieve set targets and desired results to help our Area Committee flourish and stand tall amongst our contemporaries.”

The Chairman appealed for the support of NCRIB members in order to achieve the set target by the end of 2024.

He said, “Please permit me to use this opportunity to appeal to all members and the executives to collaborate with me and work together to achieve a greater height in our area committee.”