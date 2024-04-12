Sad Day In NAICOM As Commissioner For Insurance Loses Wife

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Insurance Commission, (NAICOM) has announced the passing of Mrs. Oyinade Folashade Thomas, wife of the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Mr. Sunday Thomas.

Oyinade who was a pillar of strength, support, and a source of inspiration to her family, friends, and colleagues passed away on April 12, 2024, after a brief illness.

A statement from NAICOM on Friday said that throughout her life, she demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to the insurance industry as she stood side by side with her husband.

The statement said she supported the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive, in his mission to ensure the development and growth of the insurance sector in Nigeria.

The Commission in the statement extended its deepest condolences to the NAICOM Boss and his entire family during this difficult time.

“In this period of mourning, our hearts and prayers go out to them, offering comfort and support on behalf of the entire insurance community,” the commission said.

The Commission also expressed its gratitude to the insurance industry stakeholders, friends, and well-wishers for their outpouring of sympathy and prayers.