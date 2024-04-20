Tinubu Sacks NAICOM Boss Days After Wife’s Death

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu on Friday sacked Sunday Thomas as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The sacking comes while the former head of the insurance regulator was still mourning the recent loss of his wife.

Thomas, who lost his wife Oyinade Folashade Thomas after a brief illness on April 12, 2024, was affected in the NAICOM leadership change approved on Friday by Tinubu.

A statement released by the State House said Tinubu approved a new board for NAICOM as follows:

Ms. Halima Kyari (Chairperson) Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin (Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive) Mr. Olawoye Gam-Ikon (Deputy Commissioner, Technical Operations) Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada (Deputy Commissioner, Finance & Administration) Dr. Miriam Kene Kachikwu (Member) Mr. Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun (Member) Mr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed (Member)

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s spokesman, said his principal expectats the new Board to uphold the highest standards of integrity.

“The President expects the new Board of the National Insurance Commission to exercise utmost probity as it leads the commission in ensuring a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector, while protecting policyholders, the public interest, and improving trust and confidence in the sector,” Ngelale stated.

Thomas had headed NAICOM since 2020 after previously serving as NAICOM’s Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters. He once served as Director-General of the Nigerian Insurers Association.