Pastor Adeboye Replies ‘So-Called Prophets’ Claiming He Runs RCCG With Demonic Power

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has responded to those he described as “so-called prophets” who accused him of consulting demons to run the church’s Redemption Camp.

Redemption Camp, Ogun State, is the headquarters of the RCCG which hosts a university and an arena with a seating capacity of over 3 million, among other infrastructure.

Speaking at the 71st RCCG Holy Ghost Convention 2023 on Friday, Adeboye said he felt he should address the accusations against him because it was posted on the internet.

“I normally don’t pay attention to the saying of some so-called prophets, particularly if they’re saying something about me. I just ignore them.

“I learned that recently some people are saying pastor Adeboye is using demonic power. That there are some demons at redemption camp that pastor Adeboye will consult them, then he will come and say my daddy said.”

“I felt the leading that there might be some people who will believe these things, so I just want us to settle that issue today,” he said.

In his rebuttal, he asked the congregation to call on God that if he is contacting the devil in one way or the other and if there is any connection between him and the forces of darkness; “Call on Almighty God to kill him(me) before the sunrises so that he doesn’t spoil your name so that he doesn’t lead several people to hell.”

“And add, Father, if this boy is using your power alone, multiply that power by seven folds,” he said.

The cleric, who mentors frontline preachers like Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church and Rev Francis Wale Oke, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, is the successor of late Reverend Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi who died in 1980.

Adeboye served as Akindayomi’s English interpreter till his death before the founder’s will was read to a team of pastors, assigning Adeboye to take the helm of affairs.

With many decades of Adeboye’s leadership, the RCCG as a fellowship which began with nine members in Ebutte Metta, Lagos, has become a global institution with church networks in virtually all the continents.