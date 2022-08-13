Pastor Defends Peter Obi’s Visit To RCCG Convention As Social Media Users React

103 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the Regional pastors of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Ezekiel Pius has defended Peter Obi’s visit to churches, lately, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, adding that such should never be misconstrued as a form of campaign.

Obi, who is the presidential candidate for the Labour party, attended the 70th annual convention of the RCCG at the Redemption City, tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee’.

Other politicians at the program were the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; and the wife of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Bamidele.

When Obi’s presence was announced by one of the female ministers of the church, the auditorium went wild in loud ovation similarly to what transpired during his visit at DIGC headquarters in Abuja, few weeks back.

His recent appearance at the RCCG, which was announced as been his first time visit, was greeted with mixed reactions especially on social media.

Screenshot of some of the Facebook users who reacted to Peter Obi’s recent visit to RCCG Headquaters

But Pius on Saturday, stated that Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations, should stop reading negative meanings to any politician that attends a religious gathering.

“Tinubu went to mosque, you said he went to worship his God. But Peter Obi went to church you say he went to campaign. Did you see them give him microphone there and he said vote for me or did you hear anybody there say vote for Peter Obi?

“Tinubu went to visit Pastor E.A Adebayo, it is not campaign but Peter Obi went there you say it is campaign.

“Kwankwaso was in the church recently and nobody said anything about it, Peter Obi is a Christian and should have his liberty to serve his God anywhere but we have turn it to politics,” the cleric stated on Facebook.

He added that one of the reasons why Nigeria has not moved forward is because of politics of sentiment.

Pius maintained that what Nigerians are yearning for is a better Nigeria irrespective of where the President comes from.

“Nigeria and Nigerians are tired and deserves the best. God bless you,” he added.