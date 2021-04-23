Pastor Enenche: We’ve Not Acquired Private Jet But…

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre Worldwide (DIGC), Pastor Paul Enenche, has debunked the story going round that he had acquired a private jet.

Photos of him and others standing behind an aircraft had gone viral on Friday, but the cleric said the news was, “absolutely false and totally untrue”, adding that “the picture of the jet making rounds is that of an aircraft, N838BB HAWKER 800XP (HS25), belonging to a private aviation company that was chartered in December 2019 for a series of crusades in Benue State.”

Meanwhile, Enenche said in a Facebook post on Friday that because of the constant need to travel for evangelism, it was not out of place to own a jet or any tool for the purpose of spreading the gospel.

He said while he appreciated the good will of his well wishers, the most important congratulatory message everyone should look forward to was God’s approval.

Furthermore, he said that a property can come to the church through divine favour, not necessarily by paying for it.

His Words: “If the private jet is an equipment for kingdom assignment, then it cannot be considered an achievement. Though congratulations for a worthy feat is natural, especially among loved ones and well wishers, it is not necessary in this case. After all, who was ever congratulated for buying a microphone with which to preach the gospel? Nobody was ever congratulated for buying a Bible, a keyboard, amplifiers, speakers, drum sets or other sound and crusade equipment for kingdom assignment. So, it is pointless to send congratulatory messages for what is a basic work tool for kingdom evangelistic assignment.

“The greatest congratulations we would ever like to receive is from our Master at the end of the journey for souls won, lives transformed and destinies changed in the course of our assignment on the earth with the statement: “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”

“We do not need to acquire or buy an equipment before we can own it. We have the capacity to announce by ourselves, whatever we deem news-worth.”