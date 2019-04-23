Pastor Explains Source Of Apostle Suleman’s Private Jet

Advertisement

The newly acquired private jet of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been subjected to social media debate since the news broke over the weekend.

The acquisition had reportedly been announced in a post on the Facebook page of the Dubai, UAE, branch of Omega Fire Ministries International.

The post, which was accompanied with pictures and a video of Suleman inside the jet, was captioned: “Join us as we congratulate our father, the restoration apostle, God’s general, God’s own oracle, a dispensation of our time, the lion of Africa, Apostle Prof. Johnson Suleman on his brand new private jet for the propagation of the gospel of Christ to nations of the world with his undiluted word of power, signs, wonders, deliverance, healing and restoration and the prophetic. (Mark 16:14 – 18; Luke 4:17 – 23).’’

Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze, who is known for criticising men of God in the country, has attacked the apostle on learning of the private jet acquisition.

Freeze challenged Suleman to name members of his congregation that he has helped financially.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman, I heard you just bought a private jet,’’ the OAP said in a social media post, adding that, “Please, how many poor people in your church are you helping? I need a response, thank you.”

But reacting, a former media aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, who is also a pastor, condemned Daddy Freeze for calling out the apostle publicly without first finding out how the jet came about.

Omokri said, “this question is not borne out of good faith. I know Apostle Suleman personally. I also put you in touch with him privately. If you truly want to know the answer to that question, you can contact him privately to find out whether he actually bought a private jet, and what he does for the poor.

“This is grandstanding and playing to the gallery. Apostle Suleman has done so many charitable works but he does not like publicising them and I support him for it. The Bible says “when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing”-Matthew 6:3. He has helped me raise money for Leah Sharibu’s mother when she was in need, but it is wrong of me to even say that publicly. I regret what you have done with this post and I am not one to backbite. I say it to you before your face,” he said.

-Apostle Suleman Was Gifted Private Jet

Omokri further took to a Facebook Live video to reveal that it was two young men that the preacher had helped in the past with their education abroad that gifted the man of God the private jet.

‘‘Apostle Suleman did not buy a private jet,’’ he said, adding that, ‘‘Apostle Suleman sponsored two poor young men to school overseas. While they were schooling, not only did he pay their school fee, he bought their tickets and was also sending them monthly stipends. He’s not their father or relation but these were people he sponsored and God blessed these young men because they studied good courses, started business for themselves and became wealthy.

“It is those two young men that bought the private jet. Suleman doesn’t even know how much a private jet costs,” he said.